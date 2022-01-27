Andrew L. Graham Sells 784 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $690.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.04 and a one year high of $139.80.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HCI Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HCI Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,811,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter worth $25,920,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,219,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.