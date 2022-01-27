AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $40,740.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $40,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AlloVir stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

