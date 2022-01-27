Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Up to $17.10

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $18.17. Lands’ End shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 931 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $601.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 26,842.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 297,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

