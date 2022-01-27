Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis Sells 1,410 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $264.46 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.96.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.