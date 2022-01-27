BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven G. Bradshaw Sells 10,000 Shares

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BOKF stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.50. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in BOK Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 31.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

