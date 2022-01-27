Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given a $144.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.63.

Oshkosh stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

