Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 272,767 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KYMR opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,573,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

