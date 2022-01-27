Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Cut to €5.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €5.10 ($5.80) to €5.00 ($5.68) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of AEG opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 23.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 647,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 260.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 470,340 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 374.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 326,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aegon by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 297,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

