Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advantest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. Advantest has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

