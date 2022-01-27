HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($73.75) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.58 ($85.88).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR:HEI opened at €61.70 ($70.11) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.