Tate & Lyle’s (TATE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 930 ($12.55) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.47) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 950 ($12.82) to GBX 935 ($12.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

LON TATE opened at GBX 727.80 ($9.82) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 670.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 695.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 624.40 ($8.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 821.20 ($11.08). The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.