Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.40) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYNT. Barclays dropped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.12) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.42) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 580 ($7.83).

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 371.80 ($5.02) on Wednesday. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 357.60 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.70). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 479.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other Synthomer news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,685.38). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($109,282.25). Insiders have acquired a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000 in the last ninety days.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

