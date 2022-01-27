LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($180.45) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €144.53 ($164.24).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA:LEG opened at €115.40 ($131.14) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €127.28. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.