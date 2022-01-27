Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANYYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTC ANYYY opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $18.80.

