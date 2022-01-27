Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,457 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 390,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 949,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

