Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 462,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

