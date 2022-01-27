Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.30. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $32.64.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 14.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expro Group stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

