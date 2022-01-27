O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $142,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Garmin by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.70. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

