Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 7,166.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 84.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

SE opened at $135.61 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $132.00 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

