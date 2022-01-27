Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Daktronics worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.32 million, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.64. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $164.48 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

