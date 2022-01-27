American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,773 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of American Assets Trust worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $439,839.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 124,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.