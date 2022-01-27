Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.25) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.