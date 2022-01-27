Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Pets at Home Group stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $7.01.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

