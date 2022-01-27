JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDHIF opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. JD Health International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

JD Health International Company Profile

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health and wellness products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network.

