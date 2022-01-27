JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS JDHIF opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. JD Health International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.
JD Health International Company Profile
