DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target Cut to 1,770.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DSDVY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,079.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

