Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,891 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,108 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE:CIM opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

