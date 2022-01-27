KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KB Home were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBH stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. KB Home’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

