American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Sells $10,482.57 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $10,482.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.25 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

