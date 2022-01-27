American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Sells $10,482.57 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $10,482.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.25 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
