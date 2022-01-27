Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells 245 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $13,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, William Banyai sold 348 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $19,046.04.

On Wednesday, December 15th, William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $202.18.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $22,001,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,829,000 after buying an additional 157,341 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

