V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to post sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the lowest is $3.58 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $11.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.