Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of RenaissanceRe worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,739,000 after buying an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,596,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,700,000 after buying an additional 70,874 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,440,000 after buying an additional 330,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after buying an additional 563,488 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $159.71 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

