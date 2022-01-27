Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of UMB Financial worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after buying an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 41.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 84,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 289.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 44,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $109,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day moving average is $98.76. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. UMB Financial’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.