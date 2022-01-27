Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 731 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Toll Brothers worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

