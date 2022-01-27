NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NCNA opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. NuCana has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $142.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 115.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 526,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 69.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 257,901 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NuCana by 98,968.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 445,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

