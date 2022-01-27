Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target Lowered to €36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($51.14) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UMICY. Redburn Partners cut shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC cut shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Umicore from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Umicore has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Umicore alerts:

OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.