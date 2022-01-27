Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Buy Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEP.UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.08.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$41.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.32 billion and a PE ratio of -42.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$39.24 and a 1 year high of C$62.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -123.01%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

