Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$172.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a C$177.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a C$149.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$154.68.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$150.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$158.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$168.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

