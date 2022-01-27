BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,188,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of EnPro Industries worth $277,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $106.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

