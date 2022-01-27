Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

