Swiss National Bank Buys 7,400 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Cadiz worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDZI. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a market cap of $122.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

