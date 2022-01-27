Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

POSH opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $82.06.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759 in the last three months.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

