Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.