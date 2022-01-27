Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 68,300 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QFIN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CLSA upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Shares of QFIN opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

