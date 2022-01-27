NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of NBT Bancorp worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $39.41 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $42.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

