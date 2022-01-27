Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GFED opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.51.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

