Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRK. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,636,000 after buying an additional 370,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after acquiring an additional 176,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 616,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,945,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

