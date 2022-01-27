Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €163.73 ($186.05).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €127.15 ($144.49) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a one year high of €174.75 ($198.58). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

