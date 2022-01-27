Holdings Corp. Fila Sells 699,819 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
GOLF stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.75.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 83.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.
About Acushnet
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
