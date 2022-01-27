Holdings Corp. Fila Sells 699,819 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GOLF stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 83.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.