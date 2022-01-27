ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Lowered to $25.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 199.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TDUP. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

TDUP stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $524,351.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock worth $8,565,684 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

