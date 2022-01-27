Anpario’s (ANP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:ANP opened at GBX 580.50 ($7.83) on Wednesday. Anpario has a fifty-two week low of GBX 525 ($7.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.60 ($9.84). The company has a market cap of £134.90 million and a PE ratio of 30.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 618.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 640.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

