Anpario’s (ANP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:ANP opened at GBX 580.50 ($7.83) on Wednesday. Anpario has a fifty-two week low of GBX 525 ($7.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.60 ($9.84). The company has a market cap of £134.90 million and a PE ratio of 30.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 618.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 640.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

